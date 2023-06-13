David Sassoon Library in a new light: A landmark of literature and legacy

Mumbai's 19th Century Library Gets A Facelift! If you call yourself a bookworm, the recently reopened David Sassoon Library in Mumbai is a must-visit. It's taken 16 months to renovate the historic institution and the wait is surely worth it.

Built in 1867 as a museum and library, the reading room stands proudly within Mumbai's UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its Victorian Gothic and Art Deco structures.

Aside from its breathtaking architecture, the restoration project also focussed on rehousing nearly 30,000 books in five different languages. The David Sassoon Library caters to diverse linguistic preferences so you can take your pick from books in English, Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, or Kannada.

This is also not just a place for book enthusiasts It's also an educational institution with a remarkable history. With its reopening, the library and reading room offer a unique opportunity to explore a significant cultural landmark and, maybe, even immerse your nerdy self into the world of literature.

The founder of the library David Sassoon, was also a prominent historical figure. He is said to have been the treasurer of Baghdad between 1817 and 1829, and became the leader of the Jewish community in Mumbai after Baghdadi Jews emigrated here.

The Sassoon family is known for its riches. David Sassoon's son, Abdullah, changed his name to Albert and moved to England. He became a Baronet and married into the wealthy Rothschild family. Legend has it that the Sassoons of Europe are descendants of David Sassoon's line.

Collaboratively spearheaded by the JSW Foundation and the ICICI Foundation, the restoration endeavour of the esteemed heritage library was guided by the expertise of Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, and acclaimed conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah. Together, they orchestrated the meticulous execution of the restoration.

"Throughout the years, the David Sassoon Library building endured significant deterioration caused by water seepage from its roofs and walls. In order to safeguard the structure, the restoration efforts prioritised a comprehensive waterproofing and sealing process, ensuring that the building became impervious to water," says the Secretary of David Sassoon Library.