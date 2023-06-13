David Sassoon Library in a new light: A landmark of literature and legacy

Mumbai's 19th Century Library Gets A Facelift! If you call yourself a bookworm, the recently reopened David Sassoon Library in Mumbai is a must-visit. It's taken 16 months to renovate the historic institution and the wait is surely worth it.

Built in 1867 as a museum and library, the reading room stands proudly within Mumbai's UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its Victorian Gothic and Art Deco structures.

Aside from its breathtaking architecture, the restoration project also focussed on rehousing nearly 30,000 books in five different languages. The David Sassoon Library caters to diverse linguistic preferences so you can take your pick from books in English, Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, or Kannada.