David Sassoon Library in a new light: A landmark of literature and legacy
By Zenia Baria  Jun 13, 2023 6:56:23 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai's 19th Century Library Gets A Facelift! If you call yourself a bookworm, the recently reopened David Sassoon Library in Mumbai is a must-visit. It's taken 16 months to renovate the historic institution and the wait is surely worth it.

Built in 1867 as a museum and library, the reading room stands proudly within Mumbai's UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its Victorian Gothic and Art Deco structures.

Aside from its breathtaking architecture, the restoration project also focussed on rehousing nearly 30,000 books in five different languages. The David Sassoon Library caters to diverse linguistic preferences so you can take your pick from books in English, Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, or Kannada.
This is also not just a place for book enthusiasts  It's also an educational institution with a remarkable history. With its reopening, the library and reading room offer a unique opportunity to explore a significant cultural landmark and, maybe, even immerse your nerdy self into the world of literature.
X