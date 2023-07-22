Yakshagana training for transgenders – a promising step towards inclusion

For transgenders, the art of Yakshagana could well become a key point in empowering them financially and integrating them into mainstream society.

Many transgenders in India continue to face difficulties and are not completely accepted in mainstream society. They often end up begging alms on the streets or resort to sex work. However, there is some glimmer of hope, and their future might not be as bleak as it seems. Efforts by the Karnataka government to integrate transgenders into the mainstream are brightening their days.

In the picturesque coastal district of Udupi in Karnataka , there are a total of 283 transgenders. The Department of Women and Child Welfare in collaboration with the district administration recently organised a month-long training program in Yakshagana – a traditional theatre form popular in the region. The programme was held from June 5 to July 4, wherein 19 members of the transgender community participated in being trained in the art of Yakshagana.

Training was conducted by experienced instructors Sudhir Uppuru and Vijay Ganiga Beejamakki, who taught the participants to dance and recite dialogues in Badagutittu style. The training took place at Karkala Stree Shakti Bhavana, and the trainees were given a stipend of Rs 10,000 each.

On the final day, the participants performed 'Shwetha Kumara Charitre' on stage, and exuded great confidence during their first public performance. One of the participants, Sushanth, expressed his gratitude towards the government and said that the training camp and performance gave them hope for a better future. Those who witnessed their performance showed support and promised to provide future opportunities, which could be a source of livelihood in future.

The art of Yakshagana could well become a key point in empowering transgenders financially and integrating them into mainstream society. The district administration is considering organising similar skill development programs to helping transgenders become more independent and self-sufficient.