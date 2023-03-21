hometravel Newsculture NewsWorld Poetry Day — why it’s celebrated and some poems you can read

World Poetry Day — why it’s celebrated and some poems you can read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 21, 2023 6:48:38 AM IST (Published)

World Poetry Day is celebrated every year on March 21 to honour poets and to revive the tradition of poetry recitals.

World Poetry Day is celebrated every year on March 21 to honour poets and to revive the tradition of poetry recitals. According to the UNESCO, the day celebrates one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity. The day aims to support linguistic diversity through poetry and enhance the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard.

History of World Poetry Day


March 21 was adopted as World Poetry Day by UNESCO (United National Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in 1999 during the 30th General Conference in Paris. 

Poetry helps bring people across regions come together. It can also protect endangered languages and provide opportunities to make more people aware of the forms of poetic expressions and linguistic traditions.

Significance of World Poetry Day

Poetry is a form of art through which people can express their emotions. It is a language understood by appealing to the inner self.

World Poetry Day encourages the youth to value their languages, cultures and traditions. 

This day also celebrates other artistic forms such as music, dance, writing, painting, and dramatics, among others.

Celebrate World Poetry Day 2023 with these great Indian poems:

  • Gitanjali
    • by Rabindranath Tagore
  • Abode of the beloved — a doha by Sant Kabir
  • Sinhasan khali karo ki Janta aati hai by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar
  • Madhushala by Harivansh Rai Bachchan
  • Akaal aur uske baad by Nagarjun
  • Ho gayi hai peer parvat si peeghalni chahiye by Dushyant Kumar
