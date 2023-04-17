World Heritage Day 2023 headlines role of climate change in global culture

World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18. This year's theme is 'Heritage Changes,' and it focuses on the crucial issue of climate action and its link with cultural heritage.

World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18. The day aims to promote the importance of cultural heritage. The day raises awareness about the need to preserve historical sites across the globe. It offers an opportunity to inspire and encourage people, especially the youth, to appreciate and safeguard cultural heritage and historical sites for future generations.

UNESCO recognises that several world heritage sites have outstanding universal value for cultural or natural significance. These sites include several ancient ruins, historical monuments, natural landscapes, and some cultural practices as well.

Theme for 2023

This year’s theme for World Heritage Day 2023 is ‘Heritage Changes,’ which focuses on the crucial issue of climate action and its link to the preservation of cultural heritage.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) claims that the theme of Heritage Changes also brings an opportunity to discuss and address gaps in learning about traditional knowledge systems in relation to tackling climate change. The theme also focuses on how to use cultural heritage to support protection of vulnerable communities while addressing the UN Decade of Action.

In the past, World Heritage Day has been celebrated with focus on various themes such as, ‘Cultural Heritage & Sustainable Tourism’ in 2017, ‘Heritage for Generations’ in 2018, and ‘Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility’ in 2020.

History and significance

The concept of World Heritage Day was introduced in 1982 by the ICOMOS. Later, the UN General Assembly approved it in 1983 and April 18 was chosen to celebrate World Heritage Day to mark the anniversary of UNESCO's adoption of the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage in 1982.

World Heritage Day aims to increase awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage sites and monuments and about the need to protect it from damage or destruction due to natural disasters, human activities, or climate change.

World heritage sites give a unique insight into the culture and culture of a region or country.

These sites are also popular tourist destinations which can generate income for people and help boost the local economy. Thus, the need to protect and preserve them is of utmost importance to ensure their continued existence for future generations.