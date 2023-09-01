Why has Canada warned LGBTQ+ residents against travelling to US?

Canada recently updated its travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit the United States, prominently members of the LGBTQ+ community. While the Canadian Global Affairs department did not specify the states in question, it advised travellers to check the local laws of their destination before embarking on their journey. This advisory comes in response to laws enacted in some US states in 2023, which have banned drag shows and imposed restrictions on transgender individuals' access to gender-affirming care and participation in sports.

Global Affairs spokesman Jérémie Bérubé highlighted the disparities in laws and customs related to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics between Canada and the United States, potentially subjecting Canadians to various barriers and risks abroad.

Despite the advisory, there have been no reported complaints from Canadians regarding mistreatment or restrictions related to LGBTQ+ issues while in the US.

The Human Rights Campaign, the US-based organisation advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ individuals in the US in June.

Earlier in May, a similar travel advisory was issued by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), warning potential tourists about recent laws and policies enacted by Governor Ron DeSantis. These laws include ban on gender-affirming care for minors, restrictions on drag shows, limitations on discussing personal pronouns in schools, and requirements for specific restroom usage.

In response to the travel advisory update, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland emphasised that Global Affairs Canada issues such advisories based on professional assessments within the department, focusing on monitoring potential dangers. She reiterated the Canadian government's commitment to prioritising the safety and interests of all Canadians. While the advisory has drawn criticism, LGBTQ+ rights advocates have commended the Canadian government's action.

Nonetheless, the US Department of State has expressed commitment to promoting tolerance, inclusion, justice, and dignity, and advancing the equality and human rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.