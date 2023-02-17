Who is Mahendra K Mishra who is nominated for UNESCO International Mother Language Award 2023

Eminent linguist and folklorist Mahendra Kumar Mishra from Odisha, India has been nominated for UNESCO's International Mother Language Award 2023 for his lifelong service to the promotion of mother languages in India.

The director general of the International Mother Tongue Institute (IMLI) in Dhaka, Professor Hakim Arif, extended the invitation to Mishra for the awards ceremony.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will present the medal to Mishra on February 21, which is celebrated as the International Mother Language Day, as declared by the United Nations in 2000.

Language Movement Day, also known as Language Martyrs' Day, is observed in Bangladesh on February 21 to commemorate the language martyrs of East Pakistan who fought for the establishment of Bangla as their official language almost two decades before Bangladesh became an independent country.

Mishra served as the state coordinator for Multilingual Education from 1996-2010 and pioneered the adoption of mother tongue-based multilingual education in primary schools.

He also played a crucial role in promoting endangered languages in school education and his use of folklore in school curriculum has been widely applied in elementary schools in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Mishra has received several awards for his contributions to language and literature, including the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 and the Veer Shankar Shah Raghunath Award, instituted by the government of Madhya Pradesh, in 2009.

He was also honored by the Kalevala Institute in Turku, Finland for his translation of the Finnish epic, Kalevala, into Odia in 2001. Additionally, Mishra is a member of the Language Development Board of Central Sahitya Akademi.

Mishra's nomination for the UNESCO International Mother Language Award 2023 is a testament to his lifelong dedication to promoting and preserving mother languages in India.

His work has made a significant impact on education in the country and has helped to keep endangered languages alive. Mishra's contribution to language and culture has been recognized internationally and will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.

