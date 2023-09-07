CNBC TV18
Janmashtami is being celebrated for two days this year on September 6 and 7.While Dahi Handi celebrations are being held across the country, Lord Krishna temples have been also decorated on the occasion with devotees thronging the temples in large numbers.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 7, 2023 4:07:02 PM IST (Published)

One of the most celebrated and colourful festivals is finally here as the country indulges in the festivities of Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami. Dahi Handi celebrations have also commenced in parts of the country as a part of the Janmashtami festivities.

Janmashtami is celebrated on the birthday of Lord Krishna, which falls on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Janmashtami is being observed on September 6 and 7.
Dahi Handi celebrations, which have become an integral part of Janmashtami festivities, symbolise Lord Krishna's favourite activity of stealing butter (makhan) from households in Gokul. Thus, during Dahi Handi events decorated earthen pots filled with milk, curd or butter are hung many feet above the ground at housing societies, roads, junctions, and even public grounds. A group of people form human pyramids to reach the pot and break it.
As the festivities are in full swing, visuals of Dahi Handi celebrations are surfacing all over the internet. People can be seen in colours of joy and excitement as they take part in the Dahi Handi celebrations.
In these videos from Mumbai, devotees can be seen forming human pyramids during Dahi Handi events. Notably, Janmashtami is celebrated with great fervour in Mumbai. Several groups of devotees, also known as 'Govindas', form human pyramids to reach up to the Dahi Handi. Several Dahi Handi competitions are also organised in many parts of Mumbai.
In another video from Gujarat's Dwarka, devotees can be seen taking out a colourful process at the Dwarkadhish Temple.
Another set of pictures showing the colours of the Dahi Handi festival from Mumbai has also gone viral on social media.
While Dahi Handi celebrations are being held across the country, Lord Krishna temples have been also decorated on the occasion with devotees thronging the temples in large numbers.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
CelebrationsDwarkaJanmashtamiKrishna Janmashtamimumbai

