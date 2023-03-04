Unforgettable Petra: Tips for making the most of your visit in this ancient Jordan city

Petra, also known as the Rose City, is an ancient city carved into rock cliffs in Jordan. It is one of the most remarkable archaeological sites in the world and attracts millions of visitors every year.

Petra, also known as the Rose City, is an ancient city carved into rock cliffs in Jordan. It is one of the most remarkable archaeological sites in the world and attracts millions of visitors every year. Petra is a vast site with many areas to explore, and it can be overwhelming for first-time visitors. In this article, we will share some tips for doing Petra right.

1. Plan Ahead

Petra is a large site, and it can take several days to explore everything it has to offer. Before your trip, research the different areas of the city and prioritise the ones you want to see. Make a plan for each day, and don't try to see everything in one day. It's also important to dress appropriately for the weather, wear comfortable shoes, and carry plenty of water and snacks.

2. Hire a Local Guide

Petra is full of history and culture, and hiring a local guide can enhance your experience. A guide can provide valuable insights into the city's history, architecture, and culture. They can also show you hidden gems and lesser-known areas of the site. It's best to book a guide in advance or ask for a recommendation from your hotel.

3. Get an Early Start

Petra opens at 6 am, and getting there early is the best way to avoid the crowds and heat. The early morning light also makes for great photo opportunities. It's best to arrive at the site as soon as it opens, so you have plenty of time to explore before the midday heat sets in.

4. Visit the Monastery

The Monastery, also known as Ad Deir, is one of the most impressive structures in Petra. It's located at the top of a steep hill and requires a long hike to reach it. However, the hike is worth it for the stunning views and the incredible architecture of the Monastery. It's best to visit the Monastery early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the midday heat.

5. Take a Camel Ride

Petra is a vast site, and it can be tiring to walk around all day. A camel ride is a fun and unique way to see the city. Camels are available for hire near the entrance of Petra, and they can take you to some of the main attractions, such as the Treasury and the Monastery. It's important to negotiate the price before you start the ride.

6. Stay for the Night Show

The Petra Night Show is a magical experience that takes place every night in front of the Treasury. The show features thousands of candles and colourful lights, and it's a great way to experience the site after dark. The show starts at 8:30 pm, and it's best to book your tickets in advance.

In conclusion, Petra is a remarkable site that requires careful planning to fully appreciate. By following these tips, you can make the most of your visit to Petra and create unforgettable memories.