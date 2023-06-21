Uncover the joy of reading in Bangalore with this community for book lovers

Cubbon Reads is more than a reading group — it is a warm and inviting community that fosters meaningful connections while being driven by the ethos of silence and individual reading.

In a fast-paced world where time seems to slip away, finding moments to indulge in the simple pleasure of reading can be a challenge. However, thanks to a unique reading community called Cubbon Reads, book lovers in Bangalore have found a haven where they can escape into the world of literature while connecting with like-minded individuals. What began as a small gathering has blossomed into a thriving community, leaving a lasting impact on both the city's literary landscape and the lives of its participants.

Founded in 2022 by Harsh and Shruti, Cubbon Reads emerged as a solution to the ever-elusive quest for quality reading time while being outdoors in the lap of nature. The first official session of Cubbon Reads was hosted on 7 January (first Saturday of the month) where six attendees were prsent, mostly friends of Harsh and Shruti.

Word about the group's meetings spread quickly, and soon Cubbon Reads became a favorite rendezvous point for Bangalore's bookworms. With no membership fees or prerequisites, the community welcomed anyone with a desire to read and connect. It was between the 19th and 20th editions that the community witnessed a huge spike owing to two video reels going viral on Instagram. Cubbon Reads saw a jump from merely 2.5K followers to 10K+ followers within a week.

From just 37 attendees, the 20th session witnessed over 300 attendees. The overwhelming response prompted the expansion of the group to other parks across Bangalore, including Lalbagh and HSR.

The success of Cubbon Reads extended well beyond the city's borders. Enthusiastic readers in Mumbai and Delhi, inspired by the community's vibrant spirit, created their own iterations of the group. The contagious passion for reading that originated in Bangalore now thrives in multiple cities throughout India, forming a network of like-minded individuals united by their shared love of literature. Shruti shares that there are now 40 "Reads" chapters all over the world 6 in Bangalore, 25+ all over India, and 10+ internationally.

Cubbon Reads is more than just a reading group—it is a warm and inviting community that fosters meaningful connections while being driven by the ethos of silence and individual reading. Despite this being an opportunity to meet new people who share a common passion, Harsh shares that the space is ideal for social introverts who would just like to have quiet time and read, and speak only to a few, if required. And hence, it is not a book club where one book is discussed by all, but a non-judgmental and inviting space where anyone can bring their own book, be it a novel, a non-fiction, or even comics.

Beyond the intellectual stimulation, Cubbon Reads provides a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Nestled amidst the lush greenery of parks, attendees have the opportunity to unwind in a serene setting, far away from the chaos of urban life. The gentle rustle of leaves and the distant chirping of birds create a tranquil backdrop, enhancing the reading experience and allowing readers to immerse themselves fully in the pages before them.

For those eager to embark on a literary journey, Cubbon Reads beckons with open arms. There are no restrictions on age, background or lifestyle. The timings are from 9 am to 2pm and one can arrive and leave whenever they wish.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to discover the joy of reading with Cubbon Reads. Step into a world where books are cherished, connections are forged, and stories come alive. Your Saturday mornings will never be the same again.