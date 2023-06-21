Uncover the joy of reading in Bangalore with this community for book lovers

Cubbon Reads is more than a reading group — it is a warm and inviting community that fosters meaningful connections while being driven by the ethos of silence and individual reading.

In a fast-paced world where time seems to slip away, finding moments to indulge in the simple pleasure of reading can be a challenge. However, thanks to a unique reading community called Cubbon Reads, book lovers in Bangalore have found a haven where they can escape into the world of literature while connecting with like-minded individuals. What began as a small gathering has blossomed into a thriving community, leaving a lasting impact on both the city's literary landscape and the lives of its participants.

Founded in 2022 by Harsh and Shruti, Cubbon Reads emerged as a solution to the ever-elusive quest for quality reading time while being outdoors in the lap of nature. The first official session of Cubbon Reads was hosted on 7 January (first Saturday of the month) where six attendees were prsent, mostly friends of Harsh and Shruti.

Word about the group's meetings spread quickly, and soon Cubbon Reads became a favorite rendezvous point for Bangalore's bookworms. With no membership fees or prerequisites, the community welcomed anyone with a desire to read and connect. It was between the 19th and 20th editions that the community witnessed a huge spike owing to two video reels going viral on Instagram. Cubbon Reads saw a jump from merely 2.5K followers to 10K+ followers within a week.