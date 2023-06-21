CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsculture NewsUncover the joy of reading in Bangalore with this community for book lovers

Uncover the joy of reading in Bangalore with this community for book lovers

Uncover the joy of reading in Bangalore with this community for book lovers
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 21, 2023 4:40:51 PM IST (Published)

Cubbon Reads is more than a reading group — it is a warm and inviting community that fosters meaningful connections while being driven by the ethos of silence and individual reading.

In a fast-paced world where time seems to slip away, finding moments to indulge in the simple pleasure of reading can be a challenge. However, thanks to a unique reading community called Cubbon Reads, book lovers in Bangalore have found a haven where they can escape into the world of literature while connecting with like-minded individuals. What began as a small gathering has blossomed into a thriving community, leaving a lasting impact on both the city's literary landscape and the lives of its participants.

Founded in 2022 by Harsh and Shruti, Cubbon Reads emerged as a solution to the ever-elusive quest for quality reading time while being outdoors in the lap of nature. The first official session of Cubbon Reads was hosted on 7 January (first Saturday of the month) where six attendees were prsent, mostly friends of Harsh and Shruti.
Word about the group's meetings spread quickly, and soon Cubbon Reads became a favorite rendezvous point for Bangalore's bookworms. With no membership fees or prerequisites, the community welcomed anyone with a desire to read and connect. It was between the 19th and 20th editions that the community witnessed a huge spike owing to two video reels going viral on Instagram. Cubbon Reads saw a jump from merely 2.5K followers to 10K+ followers within a week.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X