Timeless elegance: Drawing fashion inspiration from 20th century maharanis of India

Indian women are taking cues from the styles of Maharanis of the country who blended culture with world fashion and that style seems to be coming back today.

Royals continue to exist in modern-day India. Many people across the globe take stylistic cues from their way of living and women nowadays are learning a lot from the classic beauty of their foremothers as the Maharanis' fashion sense continue to be subjects of magazine spreads.

Here are some places to look for ideas if you're a fan of classic style and want to include elegance in your life.

Gayatri Devi:

The Maharani of Jaipur, whose given name was Gayatri Devi, was renowned for her exquisite taste in her dressing style. Her well-groomed locks, pastel chiffon sarees, and string of pearls around her neck gave her a distinct appearance. Sabyasachi, a renowned fashion designer, released a small line of sarees modeled after her.

Gayatri Devi, in 1940. (Image: Cecil Beaton/WikimediaCommons)

Nilourfer Farhat Begum: Also known as Princess Niloufer of Hyderabad, Nilourfer Farhat Begum was wed to the last Nizam of Hyderabad; she was born in Istanbul but grew up in France. She wasn't born Indian, but embraced Indian culture and fashion like no one else.

She was an early innovator in Indian fashion who brought western influences to the saree drapes. She also favoured form-hugging garments like gowns and dresses with dropped shoulders. She was a pioneer in westernisation of Indian fashion that helped change the look and drape of the saree.

Maharani of Baroda, Sita Devi: The Maharani of Baroda, Sita Devi, enjoyed the finer things of European culture. She was a citizen of Monaco and mostly based in Paris. She reportedly brought several pairs of shoes, furs, saris, and a cigar holder encrusted with rubies.

Her famous Baroda Pearl Canopy, handcrafted from 9,50,000 lustrous Basra pearls, is an original work of art. The sale brought in Rs 18 crore, and it included emeralds, sapphires, rubies, and colored glass beads.

Maharani Indira Devi: Royal ladies, like Maharani Indira Devi of Cooch Behar, are known for their grace and beauty. These ladies are often credited for popularising chiffon sarees in India.

A shoe enthusiast and fan of Italian designer Salvatore Ferragamo, Maharani Indira Devi was known for her inflexible taste in fashion. She had over hundred pairs of shoes, which were decorated with precious stones.

Princess Karam of Kapurthala: In the 1920s and 1930s, Princess Karam of Kapurthala was known as the "pearl of India" in the fashion circles of Paris, New York, and London. She was a source of inspiration for many Western painters, including Man Ray and Cecil Beaton.

She was often seen wearing haute couture and a slew of Cartier and Boucheron gems. Evening dresses inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli's sarees first appeared in her 1935 collection.