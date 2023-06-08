Timeless elegance: Drawing fashion inspiration from 20th century maharanis of India

Indian women are taking cues from the styles of Maharanis of the country who blended culture with world fashion and that style seems to be coming back today.

Royals continue to exist in modern-day India. Many people across the globe take stylistic cues from their way of living and women nowadays are learning a lot from the classic beauty of their foremothers as the Maharanis' fashion sense continue to be subjects of magazine spreads.

Here are some places to look for ideas if you're a fan of classic style and want to include elegance in your life.

Gayatri Devi:

The Maharani of Jaipur, whose given name was Gayatri Devi, was renowned for her exquisite taste in her dressing style. Her well-groomed locks, pastel chiffon sarees, and string of pearls around her neck gave her a distinct appearance. Sabyasachi, a renowned fashion designer, released a small line of sarees modeled after her.