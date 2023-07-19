The New York Met will showcase 600-year-old Indian art from July 21

Tree & Serpent reveals both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India and the early narrative traditions that were central to this formative moment in early Indian art.

"Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 BCE–400 CE" opens at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), in New York on July 21. The exhibition, tracing the origins of Buddhist art, is being supported by Reliance Industries Limited and Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

A passionate supporter of the museum, Mrs Nita Ambani was named an Honorary Trustee of The Met in 2019. She is the first Indian person on the museum's board of trustees. In this role, she has continued to work to introduce the finest of Indian art to global audiences.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs Nita Ambani said, "I come from India, the land of the Buddha, and it is a huge honour for me to support 'Tree & Serpent' through Reliance Foundation's partnership with The Met. This historic exhibition traces the origins of early Buddhist art from 2nd century BC to 4th century AD, with over 125 objects from ancient India. With the 'Tree & Serpent,' we take immense pride in showcasing deep-rooted connection between Buddhism and India. The teachings of Buddha are entwined with Indian ethos and continue to shape global thought. I hope people from around the world come and enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience. We remain committed to bringing the best of India to the world, and the best of the world to India.”

A special preview of Tree & Serpent, hosted by Max Hollein, was attended by Mrs Ambani. The Tree & Serpent exhibition will bring over 125 objects dating from 200 BCE to 400 CE to The Met.

With loans from lenders across India, the UK, Europe, and the US, Tree & Serpent reveals both the pre-Buddhist origins of figurative sculpture in India and the early narrative traditions that were central to this formative moment in early Indian art.

Under Mrs Ambani's leadership, Reliance Foundation has sponsored key cultural events in India such as The Elephanta Festival, and Abbaji, the annual concert of master musician Ustad Zakir Hussain, among many efforts to recognise the cultural legends of India and ensure their relevance to a younger generation.

Reliance Foundation has been working to preserve India's rich heritage of art and culture as well as enhance avenues for livelihood of traditional artisans and craftspersons. At the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Reliance Foundation has supported the arts and crafts exhibition Swadesh which has provided a global platform for showcasing traditional Indian artisans.