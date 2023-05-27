The new liquor policy in Haryana: A game-changer for work culture

The new liquor policy in Haryana has opened up a new world of possibilities for corporate offices in the state. Now, businesses are free to serve alcohol at work events, such as team-building exercises, holiday parties, and client dinners. This has the potential to change the way that people think about alcohol in the workplace.

The new liquor policy in Haryana has opened up a new world of possibilities for corporate offices in the state. Now, businesses are free to serve alcohol at work events, such as team-building exercises, holiday parties, and client dinners. This has the potential to change the way that people think about alcohol in the workplace.

In the past, alcohol was often seen as taboo in the workplace. It was seen as something that could lead to problems, such as impaired judgment, accidents, and even violence. However, the new policy is changing this perception. Now, alcohol is seen as a way to relax and socialise with colleagues. It can also be used to build relationships and create a more positive work environment.

Of course, there are some risks associated with serving alcohol in the workplace. Employees who drink too much could become impaired and make mistakes. They could also behave in a way that is unprofessional or even offensive. It is important for businesses to have clear policies in place about alcohol consumption at work. These policies should set limits on how much alcohol employees can drink and how they should behave when they are drinking.

ALSO READ |

Overall, the new liquor policy in Haryana is a positive development. It has the potential to make the workplace more enjoyable and productive. However, businesses need to be careful to manage the risks associated with alcohol consumption. By setting clear policies and enforcing them consistently, businesses can ensure that alcohol is used in a safe and responsible way.

Here are some ideas for how businesses can use alcohol to enhance their work culture:

Wine tasting: This is a great way to introduce employees to different types of wine and learn about the wine-making process. It can also be a fun and social event that helps to build relationships between colleagues.

Cocktail making: This is a great way to teach employees how to make different types of cocktails. It can also be a fun and creative activity that helps to break the ice and build camaraderie.

Beer tasting: This is a great way to introduce employees to different types of beer and learn about the brewing process. It can also be a fun and social event that helps to build relationships between colleagues.

When planning an event that involves alcohol, it is important to keep the following in mind:

Set clear limits on how much alcohol employees can drink.

Provide plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

Have designated drivers available.

Monitor employee behaviour and intervene if necessary.

By following these guidelines, businesses can ensure that alcohol is used in a safe and responsible way. This can help to create a more enjoyable and productive work environment for everyone.

ALSO READ | G20 members awestruck by the beauty of Srinagar as they're accorded traditional Indian welcome