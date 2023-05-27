The new liquor policy in Haryana: A game-changer for work culture

The new liquor policy in Haryana has opened up a new world of possibilities for corporate offices in the state. Now, businesses are free to serve alcohol at work events, such as team-building exercises, holiday parties, and client dinners. This has the potential to change the way that people think about alcohol in the workplace.

In the past, alcohol was often seen as taboo in the workplace. It was seen as something that could lead to problems, such as impaired judgment, accidents, and even violence. However, the new policy is changing this perception. Now, alcohol is seen as a way to relax and socialise with colleagues. It can also be used to build relationships and create a more positive work environment.

Of course, there are some risks associated with serving alcohol in the workplace. Employees who drink too much could become impaired and make mistakes. They could also behave in a way that is unprofessional or even offensive. It is important for businesses to have clear policies in place about alcohol consumption at work. These policies should set limits on how much alcohol employees can drink and how they should behave when they are drinking.