The Nazi-stolen Chagall artwork sells at auction in New York City for $7.4 million

The autumn auction season, of which the Phillips auction site sale was a part, sees key players in the business sell hundreds of pieces of art for over several billion US dollars within a few days in the affluent areas of Manhattan.

An original Marc Chagall painting that was among 15 pieces taken by the Nazis and later restored by France to his descendants of the afflicted families fetched $7.4 million at bidding in New York on Tuesday.

Phillips made about $139 million from the sale of 46 artworks on Tuesday. The record price was $41.6 million, paid for a gigantic artwork by Cy Twombly named "Untitled" from 2005 that had previously belonged to French industrialist Francois Pinault.

The violin maker David Cender, a Polish Jew who was forced to go inside the Lodz ghetto, bought Chagall's 1911 paint on canvas 'The Father' in 1928.

The violin maker and his daughter and wife were sent to Auschwitz, where they were murdered, but the man escaped and eventually settled in France. He died there in 1966, never having reclaimed the artwork.

By this point, the piece had resurfaced in shows, and Phillips as well as the French cultural ministry had determined that Marc Chagall had purchased it between 1947 and 1953, without knowing its history.

After the painter, who was originally from the Russian Empire but later moved to France, passed away in 1985, the work "The Father" was added to the national archives in 1988, eventually ending up in the Centre Pompidou before being transferred to the Musée d'Art et d'Histoire Juive de Paris.

At the outset of the year, the French parliament overwhelmingly passed a measure to restore 15 works from Jewish families that had been stolen by the Nazis. Roselyne Bachelot, who was in charge of culture at the time, hailed the move as a "first step" in restoring plundered artworks and literature to their rightful owners.

As is often the case when a stolen piece is returned decades after it was taken, Cender's descendants opted to sell the artwork rather than divide it among themselves.

The year Chagall moved to Paris is reflected in the year of his father's picture. His early pieces, inspired by the city's cutting-edge modernism, have now become very collectable.

When he left France to travel to Moscow in 1914, he burned several of them. Inevitably, "The Father" would pique the curiosity of museums and private collectors.