The mysterious Bullet Baba temple, where bikers seek good luck for their rides

How familiar are you with the Bullet Baba shrine? Yes, this is a place of worship dedicated to the Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. This may astound you, It may be unexpected to you, however, this temple, generally known as the sanctuary of Om Banna, is situated in Jaisalmer, and is around 50 kilometers away from Jodhpur.

Visitors to this spot may see individuals crossing the street to pay homage to the motorbike and hear others blowing their horns as a plea for a safe trip. Data shows that some people even provide beer with the "Don't Drink and Drive" slogan written on the label.

Om Banna's Amazing Story

A tree strung with red thread, bangles, wildflowers, and incense sticks greets visitors as they approach this shrine. You'll also see worshippers making their way around the tree, and as you pass it, you'll discover an elaborately decorated 1980s-era Royal Enfield motorcycle displayed in a glass case. A big framed portrait of Om Banna will also be on display.

Urban legend has it that around 10 pm on December 2, 1988, Om Banna's motorbike skidded out of hand and crashed into a tree. His companion was riding a shotgun on the back of the motorbike. Sadly, he was killed in the bike accident, but his buddy made it out alive.

The following morning, after conducting their investigation, the police removed the motorbike from the scene.

Then it so occurred as per individual accounts that the motorcycle began to depart the police headquarters and visit the accident location on its own. When the police finally realised what had occurred, they returned the motorcycle to the station, only to discover that it had somehow made its way back to the scene of the collision.

Later upon, it was determined that the motorbike would be given to the residence of Hukma Ram, a potter. However, the miracle kept happening, and the bike returned to the scene of the crash. In the end, it was agreed that the motorbike would be left at the scene of the accident next to the tree, and it has remained there ever since.

Devoted worshippers then erected a shrine there and rechristened the motorcycle "Bullet Baba." The widespread idea is that Om Banna's itinerant spirit protects and guides travelers. Many miraculous tales related to this phenomenon are associated with this location, and you will experience many of them if you ever go there.

Note: CNBCTV18.com cannot verify these reports