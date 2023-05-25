"Tamil Kings sacrificed their lives in saving the reputation of Sengol," says Tamil Nadu historian

The Sengol, which symbolises the tradition of transfer of power to the new kings during the Chola dynasty, will be moved to the new Parliament building which is all set to be inaugurated on May 28, 2023.

MD Ajaikumar, a renowned from Regional Historical Research Centre at Kanchipuram, says "For Tamil kings the Sengol is a pride and it's more than the crown. Holding a Sengol means the king has to stay unbiased for his people. He should never go away from justice, Whenever the king sits in his darbar the Sengol will be placed. It represents that he will be just as erect as Sengol when it comes to justice for his countrymen. He will never bend in favouritism.”

Highlighting the history of Sengol’s association with Tamil kings, he said Pandiya kings have the habit of getting the Sengol blessed by Goddess Meenakshi before swearing in as the King. Nayaks also practised the habit of holding a Sengol on their coronation day. Chola kings who ruled many parts of South Asia for three centuries have a tradition of holding Sengol on their coronation.