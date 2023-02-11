English
Rajasthan's Sambhar Festival -- one of the colourful festivals of the state

By Sanhita Baruah  Feb 11, 2023 1:41:15 PM IST (Updated)

Sambhar Festival is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan and a celebration of its people. It is a feast for the senses, with its vibrant colours, delicious food, and enchanting music. It is an experience that should not be missed and will leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Rajasthan, the land of kings and palaces, is renowned for its rich culture and tradition. One of its most vibrant and colourful festivals is the Sambhar Festival, celebrated in the small town of Sambhar, near Jaipur.

History of the Sambhar Festival
Sambhar Festival has been celebrated for centuries and is believed to have originated in honour of the local goddess, Sambhari Devi. It is a celebration of the harvest season and the arrival of the monsoons. The festival is a showcase of Rajasthani culture, with its music, dance, and delicious food.
ALSO READ | Discovering the suburban treasures: A guide to spending a weekend in Mumbai suburbs
Highlights of the Sambhar Festival
The festival is a visual delight with its bright and beautiful decorations, including the use of vibrant colours, flowers, and lights. The highlight of the festival is the procession of the idol of Sambhari Devi, which is carried through the streets on a beautifully decorated palanquin. The procession is accompanied by traditional music and dance, with people dressed in their finest clothes, adding to the spectacle.
Food and Music of the Sambhar Festival
The festival is also renowned for its delicious traditional food, with street stalls serving up Rajasthani delicacies such as daal-bhaati, churma, and kachori. The festival is also a celebration of music, with traditional folk music and dance performances taking place throughout the town.
ALSO READ | Travelling Solo: Safety tips and tricks for exploring the world on your own
Sambhar Festival is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan and a celebration of its people. It is a feast for the senses, with its vibrant colours, delicious food, and enchanting music. It is an experience that should not be missed and will leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime. If you are looking for an opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich culture and tradition of Rajasthan, the Sambhar Festival is the perfect place to start.
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 11, 2023 1:28 PM IST
