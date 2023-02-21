Bikaner to host Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav from Feb 25 — All you need to know

The nine-day event, a flagship festival of the Ministry of Culture, aims to preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage of India.

The city of Bikaner in Rajasthan will host the 14th edition of a 9-day cultural festival called Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav starting this Saturday. The Ministry of Culture's flagship celebration of India's diverse cultural heritage, the festival features handicrafts exhibitions, celebrity concerts and food from across the nation. Here's all you need to know about this year's program:

When is the festival?

The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav will be organised for nine days from Saturday, February 25, 2023, to Sunday, March 5, 2023. It is the 14th edition of the annual celebration.

Where is the festival?

The festival will be hosted at the Karni Singh Stadium in Bikaner, Rajasthan , by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The last edition was held in Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Who all are attending the festival?

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the festival on Monday, February 27.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Culture Minister Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Culture and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will be present during the inauguration ceremony.

More than 50,000 people are expected to reach the festival every day.

What is the purpose of the festival?

The nine-day event, a flagship festival of the Ministry of Culture, aims to preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage of India.

What does the festival include?

The festival will begin on February 25 with a procession from Junagarh Fort. After this, an art exhibition will be inaugurated and then bamboo instrument-based music will be presented in the evening.

’Kaladarshanam’ art camp will be started on the second day of the festival. On the same day, a presentation will be given by the Punjab Police Cultural Troupe. Besides, there will be an attractive presentation of Krishnaya Tubhya Namah, the statement said.

The next day there will be a performance of ’Desert Symphony’ by renowned artist Anwar Khan, it said.

The nine-day cultural extravaganza will see artistes from across India participating in the event, Kiran Soni Gupta, Director of West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, said.

Meghwal said that this festival is a unique effort to bring recognition to India’s various arts, cuisines and handicrafts at one place, according to an official statement by West Zone Cultural Centre.

Gupta, the cultural centre’s director, said renowned artistes from across the country will present folk dance, music, and dramas in this festival. During this, along with sand sculpture, an exhibition based on crafts and other arts will also be organised.

She said the festival will also give new heights to local tourism and art culture.

With agency inputs.