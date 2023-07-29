Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya: Hotel bookings and prices for January 2024 skyrocket

Ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration, travel agents across the country are getting requests for advance bookings and bulk bookings from January 20 to January 26, the tentative date of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol.

Hotels in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, have seen a significant rise in bookings ahead of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony and the inauguration of Ram Temple, scheduled for January 2024.

According to Ram Mandir Trust's General Secretary Champat Rai, around 10,000 guests from across the world would attend the consecration ceremony. The Hindustan Times reported that as many as 4,000 hotel rooms in Ayodhya have already been booked for the likely dates of the inauguration of Ram Temple, in early 2024.

According to a Times of India report, the owner of a luxury hotel said that travel agents have offered to book the entire hotel even at higher tariffs and are open to making full payment in advance. "These travel firms have appointed local agents to get the bookings done," he stated.

"We are regularly receiving calls from Delhi, Mumbai and other metro cities for advance booking,” Sharad Kapoor, managing director of city’s oldest hotel Shan-e-Awadh was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Owing to the lack of hotels for the growing demand, the online travel agents and aggregators have also started giving options for bookings in nearby places like Gonda, Balrampur, Tarabganj, Domariyaganj, Tanda, Musafirkhana and Bansi, among others.

Ayodhya divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal on Wednesday held a meeting with hotel owners and asked them to decorate their hotels to give a warm welcome to the guests during the ceremony and post that

Recently Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent a formal invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. The Trust has proposed any day between January 15 and January 24, 2024, for the consecration ceremony and the date would be finalised as per PM Modi’s schedule, according to PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020 performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya.