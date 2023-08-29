Raksha Bandhan 2023: Special wishes, messages and quotes to send to your dearest sibling

Happy Raksha Bandhan, everyone. The festival is all about celebrating the bond between siblings. The day will be observed on August 30 and 31. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread 'Rakhi' around their brother's wrists. This rakhi not only symbolises their love for their dearest brothers but also marks the affectionate bond that siblings share with each other.

To make the day a special one, we have prepared a list of wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones:

Raksha Bandhan Wishes

I pray for your safety and protection from any kind of harm, my dear brother and I wish your bond continues to grow stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

I wish this Raksha Bandhan brings you a lot of happiness, success, and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan Dear Brother.

On this Raksha Bandhan, I would like to share that you are the best brother I could ever have. I love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

May we always be by each other's side in all good and bad times. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

This Raksha Bandhan, I promise that I will always remain there for all your needs and will love you till my last breath. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023.

Happy Rakhi to my brother, my confidant, and my partner in all the adventures of life. Your presence makes my world complete, and I am blessed to have you as my sibling.

To my wonderful brother, I wish you all the happiness, success, and prosperity in the world. May this Rakhi strengthen the bond we share and bring us even closer.