Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi festival on August 30 or 31? Know shubh muhurat, rituals and more

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is just days away. Occurring on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day in the lunar calendar) of the sacred Hindu month of Shravan, this celebration emphasises the cherished bonds shared among siblings. As families across the nation gear up for the occasion, uncertainty has arisen regarding the auspicious time or muhurat for the Rakhi tying ceremony. The confusion emerges from the presence of Bhadra Kaal, casting a veil of doubt over the festivities.

Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31?

As per Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi will take place Wednesday, August 30. However, due to the influence of Bhadra Kaal, the observance can also extend to August 31. This year's Bhadra Poonch, affecting Raksha Bandhan, will transpire from 5:30 PM to 6:31 PM on August 30, followed by Bhadra Mukha from 6:31 PM to 8:11 PM on the same day. Consequently, Bhadra will conclude at 9:01 PM.

What is the shubh muhurat to tie a rakhi?

Given the principle that Raksha Bandhan rituals should commence post the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal, the shubh muhurat to tie a Rakhi and conduct associated ceremonies with siblings will be after 9:01 PM. Adding to the significance, the Poornima Tithi begins on August 30 at 10:58 AM and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 AM.

Rituals of Raksha Bandhan

The sister performs a special prayer ceremony called aarti for her brother, where she prays for his long life and happiness. After the prayer, she ties a decorative thread called Rakhi around her brother's wrist, puts a tilak on his forehead, and makes the moment sweeter by giving him delicious sweets to eat. In return, brothers show their love by giving their sisters gifts or money as a way of appreciating them and vowing to protect them.

Traditionally, the afternoon is considered auspicious for Raksha Bandhan festivities. However, due to the consideration of Bhadra Kaal, it is advisable to conduct these rituals after its conclusion to ensure the blessings remain unblemished.

What is a Bhadra Kaal?

According to religious beliefs, Bhadra Kaal is considered an inauspicious time for carrying out positive activities, such as tying a Rakhi. Bhadra, who is said to be the daughter of Lord Suryadev and the sister of King Shani, is believed to possess characteristics similar to her brother's stern demeanour. To counteract the potential negative effects of her influence, Lord Brahma placed her during a significant period within the Hindu calendar called Vishti Karan. This arrangement aims to reduce any adverse impacts and ensure that auspicious activities are not negatively affected by Bhadra's energy.