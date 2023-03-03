Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 to be held in Jodhpur from March 25-27

The Rajasthan government has announced the Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 to be held in Jodhpur district from March 25-27. The festival aims to promote the state's rich literary tradition and provide a platform for new and young writers.
The Rajasthan government is set to hold the Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 in Jodhpur district from March 25-27. The event is aimed at promoting the rich literary tradition of the state to the younger generation and providing a platform for new and young writers who have established Rajasthan's literary contribution on the global stage.
Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla, who announced the festival at a press conference, said that the three-day festival will showcase the literary and cultural events including ‘Kavi Sammelan’, ‘Mushaira’ and Rajasthani poetry recitation in 'Sahitya Kumbh'. The festival will also host a book fair and a handicraft fair, along with food stalls that will offer local delicacies.
"The Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 is being organised in light of the implementation of the budget announcements of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the year 2019-20," said Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Art and Culture Department. She added that the festival aims to promote the rich cultural heritage of the state and create a platform for new and young writers to showcase their talent.
The festival will also conclude with a grand cultural function that will feature performances by renowned artists from the state. The festival will offer a unique opportunity for literature enthusiasts, artists, and visitors from across the country to explore and experience the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.
The festival has already generated a buzz among the literary and cultural community, with many looking forward to the various events and performances lined up. With the Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023, the state government aims to provide a platform for emerging writers and promote Rajasthan's literary legacy on a global scale.
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
