Rajasthan govt plans to conduct folk arts festival to boost tourism in the state

There are 22 different kinds of folk festivals in Rajasthan, and the state administration has plans to organise them all, from the panchayat level on up. The tourist board would be working on a comprehensive strategy and allocating Rs 27 crore to fund cultural contests as part of the event.

The tourist industry in Rajasthan is still recuperating from the effects of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. In order to revive tourism, the state government has decided to host traditional art festivals. It is expected that these celebrations would assist to promote and preserve the state's artistic heritage in its many areas.

According to officials, the growth in domestic and international visitors to Rajasthan might be attributed to the panchayat-to-state-level Rajasthan folk art festival. He also said that the event will be organised primarily at prominent tourist destinations in the region.

The official further said that the festival would serve as a platform to showcase local folk performers who had a tough time during the epidemic, as well as safeguard the folk culture and arts of various parts of Rajasthan.

Even CM Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan has ordered that this strategy be drafted as soon as possible.

Jaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Sawnai Madhopur, and many more untapped tourist attractions in other districts with enormous potential to boost tourism would be emphasised, the minister stated.

He said that the event is organised in this way so that visitors to Rajasthan would be aware of all of these locations and be inspired to extend their stay in the state.

