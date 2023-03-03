President Murmu inaugurates 7th Dharma Dhamma Conference in Bhopal

Representatives from Bali, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Royal Government of Bhutan are amongst the international delegates and speakers invited to Madhya Pradesh to the 7th edition of the Dharma Dhamma Conference inaugurated by President Murmu today.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the 7th International Dharma Dhamma Conference 2023 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Over 15 countries will participate in the three-day conference that ends on Sunday.

she was very happy to know that delegates from several countries were participating in the convention. Speaking on the occasion, Murmu said that the great banyan tree of spirituality has its roots in India and its branches and vines are spread all over the world. She added that

The India Foundation, which has organised this conference, defines the Dharma Dhamma traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism as an approach to environment, holistic healthcare, human-centric development and human dignity.

The 7th edition of the conference has a theme of "Eastern Humanism for the New Era" and has been planned in collaboration with Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies, whose vice chancellor Dr Neerja Gupta also joined President Murmu.

Prior to her address, the president was welcomed and received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Bhopal airport. She was joined at the event by them and state cultural minister Usha Thakur.

The conference aims to bring together religious, political and thought leaders from Dharma Dhamma traditions to ponder over building a philosophical framework for the emerging new world order.

It will have 45 speakers in the inaugural session, a ministers’ session, keynote session and five plenary sessions to discuss various sub-themes, along with 115 paper presentations by experts from India and abroad in 15 sessions, an official said.

India Foundation is a New Delhi-based independent think-tank that focuses on issues, challenges and opportunities of Indian polity.

With agency inputs.