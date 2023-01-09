Planning a vacation in January? Try out one of these places for a change

If you're looking for a reason to visit India in January, here are some of the spots you could include in your itinerary, which would host a number of events during the month to enjoy a great time with family

We think it's important to set the tone for the year with something really remarkable and thrilling. We anticipate a year packed with exciting opportunities as a result of this. And if there's one thing we can count on learning from, it's our travels.

Since it is said that one should always begin the year with a boom, we propose that one begin the year with some cultural exposure. So, we have a list of fun events you may visit in the new year, particularly in the month of January.

Festival of the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

You should go to the Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. This event celebrates the colorful traditions of Kutch and is held through February 28, 2023. Full moon evenings, delicious cuisine, and a white salt desert are just some of the highlights of a trip to Kutch, India. Why do you keep stalling?

Makar Sankranti in Gujarat

That's why you have to be in Gujarat right now. In Ahmedabad, they really know how to party on Makar Sankranti. The celebration is often referred to as the Kite Festival. To really appreciate this celebration (January 14–15), you should visit the Sabarmati River Front. Involvement in the whole process, from attending courses to actually flying your kite, is something that will stay with you forever.

Festival of Camels in Bikaner, Rajasthan

The city of Bikaner, India, really comes to life during this event. You may see camels dressed in bright costumes, racing, and generally rocking out during the Bikaner Camel Carnival (January 11-12). The event also features several folk performers and fire performances.

Indian festival of Pongal; Tamil Nadu

For this celebration, Tamil Nadu is the place to go (January 15-18). There is a lot of dancing, parties, and plenty of good food during the Harvest Festival.

West Bengal's Kenduli Mela

The Kenduli Mela brings the hamlet of Kenduli in Bolpur, Birbhum district, to life through the works of several folk artists (January 14). At least once in your life, you should go see the Baul musicians perform their ektara (musical instrument).

Assam: Magh Bihu