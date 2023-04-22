Parshuram Jayanti 2023 celebrates the warrior god who fought for the common good

This year Parshuram Jayanti is being celebrated on April 22. Lord Parshuram, considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is known for his fierce battle against the Kshatriya clan, which was abusing its power and mistreating the common people.

Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, is celebrated by Hindus with great devotion and enthusiasm. The day is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakh, which falls in the month of April-May as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on April 22.

History

Parshuram, one of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, is a revered deity in Hindu mythology. He is believed to be born in the Treta Yuga as the son of Sage Jamadagni and his wife Renuka. He was a warrior who lived by the principles of dharma and fought against evil forces to protect the righteous. He is known for his fierce battle against the Kshatriya clan, which was abusing its power and mistreating the common people. Lord Parshuram is considered the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and his birth anniversary is celebrated with great reverence and devotion by his followers.

Significance

The day is celebrated to honour Lord Parshuram, who is considered to be a symbol of righteousness, courage, and strength. He is believed to have lived his life by the principles of dharma and fought against evil forces.

On Parshuram Jayanti, devotees offer prayers to Lord Parshuram, seek his blessings, and perform special puja rituals. Many also observe a fast on this day and break it only after performing the puja. The day serves as a reminder for people to live their lives by the principles of dharma. It is also a day to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Celebrations

Devotees visit temples and offer prayers, flowers, and sweets to seek blessings. They also recite hymns and perform special puja rituals to honour the deity. In some parts of India, processions are taken out on this day.