'Sengol' made by our ancestors, says proud jeweller group Vummudi Bangaru

To celebrate this proud moment, 10 people from Vummudi’s family will be attending the opening ceremony of the new parliament building to be done by none other than incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amrendran Vummudi, the famous jeweller in South India, is a proud grandson given that his grandfather’s legacy is again being honoured. Reason — it was his grandfather who made the "Sengol" that was handed over to India’s first Prime Minister of India Nehru in 1947. Now, Amrendran feels happy that the same Sengol made by his ancestors will be placed in the new parliament building that will be inaugurated on May 28.

On speaking about the development, Vummidi said, "First of all I feel very proud and happy that my ancestors made the Sengol that was given to the then PM Nehru in 1947 and now the same Sengol will be kept in the parliament building.”