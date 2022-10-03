By Sanhita Baruah

In light of UNESCO's recent declaration of Durga Puja as one of the most famous world heritage sites, we take a look at five of the city's most well-known Durga Puja celebrations, which never fail to leave an unforgettable impact on the minds of its attendees year after year. Kolkata's pujas and pandals are unparalleled in terms of their antiquity, grandeur, and lavish décor. Get a head start on this year's festivities by checking out some of the pandals on this list as you finish off your last-minute arrangements to greet Maa Durga.

Hindustan Park Sarbojanin

Even though the epidemic was still taking a toll on society this time last year, Hindustan Park Sarbojanin still found time to celebrate the goddess in all her splendour. The renowned puja's subject in the previous year, Unmochon- The Revelation, evoked the phoenix rising from the ashes to symbolize the rebirth of civilization. This year, they want to recognize the unsung artists that keep companies running smoothly behind the scenes. The local craftspeople will finally get the recognition they deserve thanks to a homage called Jonaki Theke Agnisikha.

Deshapriya Park

When in Kolkata, don't miss Deshapriya Park's Puja Pandal, which hosts the city's famous Durga Puja celebration. Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandals are a must-see because they never fail to wow visitors with their creative designs and themes, such as 2017's White Temple of Thailand.

After being closed in 2015 due to a stampede, the Pandal has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years. There is a lot of buzz about this particular Pandal during Kolkata's annual Durga Puja celebration.

Behala Club

Do you recall the simple joys that used to fill our hearts with happiness when we were young? The modern generation is missing out on a lot, whether it's the pleasure of seeing a paper boat float on a puddle or the magic of hearing a narrative handed down from generations before. After being forced to stay indoors for two years due to a pandemic, people were particularly addicted to their screens. The Behala Club, now celebrating its 78th year, chose a special theme to resurrect the joys of childhood. The 77th anniversary was commemorated in a most traditional manner last year, complete with a mud hut-style pandal and colourful bauls decorating the shrine.

Sreebhumi

Lake Town's Sreebhumi is one of the most distinctive pandals in the city, and visitors go from far and wide to witness it. For many people, Durga Puja wouldn't be complete without Sreebhumi. To continue its tradition as one of the city's greatest, Sreebhumi is decorating a 'Vatican City'-themed pandal this year. In 2022, the pandal will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, making that year a particularly significant one.

Kumartuli Park Pandal

Hundreds of potters and artists make their living in Kumartuli's tangled alleys and byways, where they sell their wares and craft festival idols. The puja pandal just outside of Kumartuli Park is renowned for its stunning idols, despite the fact that it is not as ancient as other well-known pujas in the heart of the city. Because it is located in one of Kolkata's oldest neighborhoods and is home to hundreds of craftsmen, the Kumartuli Park committee has been able to maintain its unique social and cultural atmosphere.