hometravel Newsculture NewsOnam 2023: 10 things you need to know about the harvest festival celebrated by Hindus in Kerala

Onam 2023: 10 things you need to know about the harvest festival celebrated by Hindus in Kerala

By Sanhita Baruah  Aug 23, 2023 3:29:39 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Onam is considered as one the biggest festival in Kerala and this year is being celebrated from August 20 to August 31. Primarily celebrated by Malayali families, Onam comes with the onset of the New Year, also known as Kolla Varsham.
Here are 10 things you must know about the 10 festive days of Onam

  • Atham: Atham marks the first day of the 10-day Onam carnival. Beginning with early morning prayers, Keralites decorate their home fronts with flowers.
  • Chithira: Chithira is considered as the second day of Onam, where Keralites clean their houses, decorate their home fronts and go for temple prayers. 
  • Chodhi: Families celebrating the Onam festival, buy new clothes and ornaments for each other. Men wear Mundu, whereas boys choose to go for Pattu Pavada. Women wear traditional saree i.e. Kasavi. With this, a further layer of flower blossoms are put in Pookalam. 
  • Vishakam: On the fourth day of Onam, Malayalis stock up their houses with their first grown- crop of that particular season. This moves with celebrating and cooking varieties of foods.
    • Anizham: Anizham, the fifth day of Onam, is followed by the traditional boat race, known as Vallamkali. This traditional boat race is held on the Pamba river with a grand parade. 
    • Thriketa: On the sixth day of Onam i.e. Thriketa, malayali families visit their ancestral homes and go for temple prayers. They put flower blossoms in Pookalam decoration.
      • Also read: Messages and wishes to share with family and friends to celebrate Onam 2023
      • Moolam: Moolam, marked with making of Sadya with their family members. Onasadya is served in the temples, which is a traditional vegetarian meal. 
      • Pooradam: Pooradam i.e. the eight days of Onam, is followed by visiting and meeting their families and exchanging gifts with each other. Another layer of flower is added to Pookalam decoration.
      • Uthradam: Uthradam welcomes their newly harvested crops, with the making of varieties of foods. Malayalis are ready with their decorations and welcoming in order to honor Mahabali on this day. 
      • Thiruvonam: Thiruvonam, the final day of Onam, is celebrated with huge decorations, folk dances and traditional foods. They paint their front main door with rice flour batter and welcome King Mahabali.
        • (Edited by : CNBC-TV18 Travel Desk)
        Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        festivals

        Recommended Articles

        View All

        Ghevar recipe to try at home for Hariyali Teej 2023

        Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

        India to be showcased as premier wedding destination to attract foreign tourists

        Aug 20, 2023 IST2 Min Read

        Campbell Bay: Unveiling a hidden paradise in Andaman and Nicobar

        Aug 20, 2023 IST3 Min Read