Onam 2023: 10 things you need to know about the harvest festival celebrated by Hindus in Kerala

Onam is considered as one the biggest festival in Kerala and this year is being celebrated from August 20 to August 31. Primarily celebrated by Malayali families, Onam comes with the onset of the New Year, also known as Kolla Varsham.

Here are 10 things you must know about the 10 festive days of Onam

Atham: Atham marks the first day of the 10-day Onam carnival. Beginning with early morning prayers, Keralites decorate their home fronts with flowers.

Chithira: Chithira is considered as the second day of Onam, where Keralites clean their houses, decorate their home fronts and go for temple prayers.

Chodhi: Families celebrating the Onam festival, buy new clothes and ornaments for each other. Men wear Mundu, whereas boys choose to go for Pattu Pavada. Women wear traditional saree i.e. Kasavi. With this, a further layer of flower blossoms are put in Pookalam.

Vishakam: On the fourth day of Onam, Malayalis stock up their houses with their first grown- crop of that particular season. This moves with celebrating and cooking varieties of foods.

Anizham: Anizham, the fifth day of Onam, is followed by the traditional boat race, known as Vallamkali. This traditional boat race is held on the Pamba river with a grand parade.

Thriketa: On the sixth day of Onam i.e. Thriketa, malayali families visit their ancestral homes and go for temple prayers. They put flower blossoms in Pookalam decoration.

Also read: Messages and wishes to share with family and friends to celebrate Onam 2023

Moolam: Moolam, marked with making of Sadya with their family members. Onasadya is served in the temples, which is a traditional vegetarian meal.

Pooradam: Pooradam i.e. the eight days of Onam, is followed by visiting and meeting their families and exchanging gifts with each other. Another layer of flower is added to Pookalam decoration.

Uthradam: Uthradam welcomes their newly harvested crops, with the making of varieties of foods. Malayalis are ready with their decorations and welcoming in order to honor Mahabali on this day.

Thiruvonam: Thiruvonam, the final day of Onam, is celebrated with huge decorations, folk dances and traditional foods. They paint their front main door with rice flour batter and welcome King Mahabali.