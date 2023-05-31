Old is gold, so is Old Delhi: A journey through history

Step into Old Delhi, and let its timeless beauty unfold before your eyes. Immerse yourself in its history, savour its flavours, and embrace the vibrant spirit that pulses through its veins. In Old Delhi, the age-old adage holds true:

Step into a world where time stands still, where echoes of the past whisper enchantingly through the narrow lanes and bustling markets. Welcome to Old Delhi, a treasure trove of history and culture nestled within the heart of India's capital city. In this vibrant tapestry of sights, sounds, and flavours, the question arises: How old is Old Delhi?

A Stroll Through Centuries

To understand the age-old charm of Old Delhi, we must traverse back in time. The tale begins in the 17th century when the great Mughal emperor Shah Jahan decided to establish his new capital, Shahjahanabad. With meticulous planning and grand vision, the construction of this imperial city commenced in 1638. A network of majestic forts, grand palaces, and awe-inspiring mosques emerged, shaping the foundation of what we now know as Old Delhi.

The Jewel of Shahjahanabad: The Magnificent Red Fort

At the heart of Old Delhi stands a symbol of regal grandeur—the Red Fort. Constructed between 1638 and 1648, this architectural marvel showcases the artistic brilliance of the Mughal era. Its imposing red sandstone walls stretch magnificently over two kilometres, enclosing a world of opulent palaces, lush gardens, and historical significance. Walking through the gates of the Red Fort is akin to stepping into a living time capsule, transporting you to an era of imperial splendour.