Nita Ambani unveils NMACC BACHPAN — a children's festival celebrating art & culture

The multi-format entertainment-meets-learning festival at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is designed exclusively for children aged 2-14 years. Ticket prices start from Rs 250, and bookings can be made at nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is set to launch NMACC BACHPAN, a celebration designed exclusively for children aged 2-14 years. With a vision to foster love for art and culture from a young age, this multi-format children's programming promises a plethora of engaging activities, including theatre, music, dance, workshops, and more, it centre said in a statement on Thursday, July 13.

Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said, "I am delighted to announce NMACC BACHPAN, a one-of-a-kind children's festival spread over 11 days. With a spectacular array of unique shows, immersive workshops, and captivating experiences, we hope that NMACC BACHPAN will ignite the hearts and minds of young learners with joy and inspiration."

"Our festival's multi-format programming will create an environment where entertainment meets learning! It is our humble effort to make art and culture exciting, engaging, and an essential part of every child's life," she added.

Commencing on July 20, the festival will offer children an opportunity to explore a wide array of shows and activities at The Studio Theatre, The Cube, and various public spaces within the cultural centre. Attendees can look forward to timeless Indian fables, interactive science shows, jamming sessions, a dance-meets-circus act, regional theatre performances, dance recitals, interactive art and tech workshops, and much more.

Among the highlights of the festival are PAW Patrol at The Grand Theatre, a multi-layered art exhibition titled 'Run As Slow As You Can' by TOILETPAPER at the Art House, and a host of other equally interesting experiences crafted to ignite a lifelong passion for the arts.

From the 'FabLab Show,' featuring the science robot, Chyp, as a co-host to 'Classical Indian Tales' that showcases traditional and adapted folk lores, the programme will offer a tapestry of entertainment and joy.

The festival coincides with the ongoing Swadesh exposition and will feature a special edition called Li’l Swadesh Kilkari, a dedicated arts and crafts zone. This section aims to introduce children to India's traditional crafts, such as crochet toys, puppet making, and traditional games from different regions of the country, further deepening their understanding of Indian traditions.

NMACC BACHPAN serves as an immersive, multi-format platform for children's programming, including theatre, workshops, interactions, arts, crafts, and more. These specially curated experiences, which will continue to evolve in the years to come, will become an integral part of the cultural centre's programming, it said.

Ticket prices start from Rs 250, and bookings can be made at nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, situated within Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex , stands as a multi-disciplinary space in the realm of arts. It houses three exceptional performing arts spaces — a 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, a 250-seater Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seater Cube.

Additionally, the cultural centre features the Art House, a four-storey visual arts space built to global museum standards, showcasing exhibits and installations from India's finest artistic talents as well as international artists.

The centre's concourses are adorned with captivating public art, including Kamal Kunj, one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.