Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre extends SWADESH craft exhibition due to surge in demand

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Monday, May 29, has announced the extension of the Reliance Foundation's SWADESH exhibition due to an extraordinary surge in public demand.

The Cultural Centre released a statement stating that it would be extending the exhibition in light of the enthusiastic response from attendees who have shown great interest in experiencing the exceptional craftsmanship of traditional master artisans.

SWADESH serves as an experiential zone where visitors embark on a unique journey, witnessing and engaging with skilled expert artisans specialising in renowned traditional art forms.

This exhibition showcases a diverse range of crafts, including Pichwai, Tanjore, Pattachitra, Patola weaves, Venkatgiri weaves, Benaras weaves, Paithan weaves, Kashmiri crafts, and Blue Pottery from Jaipur.

The craftsmen and women, actively involved in their craftmaking processes such as weaving carpets and saris on traditional looms or utilising vegetable inks and needles to create paintings, have managed to create an extraordinary and highly appreciated experience for the Centre's visitors, the statement said.

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, expressed her admiration for India's artisans, acknowledging their integral role in preserving and embodying the country's cultural heritage.

She remarked, "It has been an honor for us at the NMACC to offer them a global platform to showcase their skill and talent, honed and passed down over generations."

Ambani further added, "I am overjoyed to witness the tremendous attention and appreciation they have received from both Indian and international guests. Interacting with these artisans and hearing their stories has been an overwhelming experience. SWADESH is a celebration of our heritage, and I hope it signifies a new era of respect, recognition, and sustenance for our artisans."

The NMACC has continuously impressed visitors since its inauguration, and the SWADESH experience zone, designed to recreate the traditional artists' workspace, has been particularly lauded.

The Centre offers beautifully crafted stalls where visitors can not only observe the artisans at work but also purchase their creations. Initially scheduled as a three-day event, ending on April 2, the exhibition has now been extended due to the artisans' immense popularity.

Notably, all proceeds from the orders go directly to the artisans, providing them with a valuable source of support.

The extended exhibition will feature additional art forms, including Palagai Padam - Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu, Venkatagiri Weaves from Andhra Pradesh, Patola Weaves from Gujarat, and Tholu Bommalata Leather Shadow Puppetry from Andhra Pradesh.