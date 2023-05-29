Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre extends SWADESH craft exhibition due to surge in demand

Initially scheduled as a three-day event, ending on April 2, the exhibition has now been extended due to the artisans' immense popularity.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Monday, May 29, has announced the extension of the Reliance Foundation's SWADESH exhibition due to an extraordinary surge in public demand.

The Cultural Centre released a statement stating that it would be extending the exhibition in light of the enthusiastic response from attendees who have shown great interest in experiencing the exceptional craftsmanship of traditional master artisans.