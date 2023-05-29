English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    hometravel Newsculture NewsNita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre extends SWADESH craft exhibition due to surge in demand

    Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre extends SWADESH craft exhibition due to surge in demand

    Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre extends SWADESH craft exhibition due to surge in demand
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 5:25:05 PM IST (Published)

    Initially scheduled as a three-day event, ending on April 2, the exhibition has now been extended due to the artisans' immense popularity.

    The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Monday, May 29, has announced the extension of the Reliance Foundation's SWADESH exhibition due to an extraordinary surge in public demand.

    The Cultural Centre released a statement stating that it would be extending the exhibition in light of the enthusiastic response from attendees who have shown great interest in experiencing the exceptional craftsmanship of traditional master artisans.
    Note To Readers

    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X