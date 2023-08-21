Nag Panchami 2023: Date, significance and messages to share with family and friends

Nag Panchami festival is dedicated to ‘Nag Devta’ or snakes. The day is celebrated by Hindu devotees in many states across India. Devotees worship snakes on this day to get rid of the fear of serpents. Nag Panchami is observed on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana, as per Hindu calendar. The festival is observed two days after Hariyali Teej.

This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 21. On this auspicious day, women offer milk to the snake god and worship real snakes. They worship Nag Devta for blessings and protection of their families. It is also believed that worshipping the snake god on this day will free you from the fear of snakes. Real snakes are also worshipped in many parts of the country on this day.

Nag Panchami is celebrated in the month of Shravan and in Hinduism, this month is the month of Lord Shiva, the snakes are also very dear to him. So, this festival is celebrated in the temples of Lord Shiva. Many snake temples can also be found in the country. At Shiva temples, on this day, devotees worship the snake idols made of metals like copper and silver.

Many people worship snakes by offering milk, sweets, fruits and flowers to snakes. They also prefer using black iron or copper utensils during the puja rituals.

The festivities of Nag Panchami are celebrated extensively in the state of Maharashtra. A village called Battis Shirala Village near Mumbai is famous for its celebrations of this day.

Here are some messages and wishes, to share and celebrate the day with your family and friends.

“Happy Nag Panchami. May Nag Devta show us the path to bravery, valour and happiness.”

“May Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!”

“This Nag Panchami, let's pledge to protect the snakes and ensure to worship them with milk and flowers.”

“May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live, you will receive more than you give! Happy Nag Panchami.”