Muharram 2023: History, significance and how it is observed

The word 'Muharram' literally translates to 'forbidden', indicating its significance. Warfare and many other activities are thus completely prohibited during this month.

Muharram is an important month in the Islamic calendar since it marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. In India, the first day of Muharram was observed on July 19 this year. This is also known as Muharram-ul-Haram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, and considered as a holy month for a number of reasons.

The word 'Muharram' literally translates to 'forbidden', indicating its significance. Warfare and many other activities are thus completely prohibited during this month.

Muharram is significant not only because it is a sacred month, but also because it is associated with fervent devotion and remembrance of Allah. Muslims of all sects respect and observe Muharram as it’s believed that Allah has designated it as one of the four sacred months.

During this period, Muslims are encouraged to engage in acts of devotion and spiritual growth while abstaining from sinful activities.

Muharram is defined by two significant events- the Day of Ashura and the Battle of Karbala. Muslims who follow Sunni or Shia sects mark these events in different manners.

For Sunni Muslims, the Day of Ashura has historical importance since it commemorates two key events. Firstly, it is considered to be the day when Prophet Musa and the Israelites were freed from Pharaoh's oppression when the Red Sea miraculously split, allowing them to flee the land. Second, it marks the day of Prophet Nuh finally leaving the Ark.

For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of mourning and remembrance. It observes the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad's beloved grandson, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The battle took place between the army of the second Umayyad dynasty, led by Caliph Yazid I, and the family and companions of Imam Hussein.

In the collective memory of Shia Muslims, the Battle of Karbala is a horrific event. Imam Hussein and his followers arrived at Karbala on the third day of Muharram and set up camp. Despite being massively outnumbered by an army of around 4,000 soldiers, they preserved their core beliefs. On the seventh day of Muharram, Imam Hussein and his companions were barred from accessing water on Yazid I's orders, leading to their weakening.