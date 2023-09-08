The United Kingdom (UK) authorities have agreed to return the legendary Wagh Nakh — a dagger shaped like tiger claws, which holds profound historical significance in Maharashtra.

To formalise the return of this historic artefact, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will travel to London later this month. The Minister will visit the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK authorities.

The Wagh Nakh is made of iron and has four claw-like protrusions attached to a bar, with rings designed to fit on the first and fourth fingers. This remarkable weapon was famously used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general, Afzal Khan, in 1659.

Mungantiwar said that the UK authorities have agreed to return Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Wagh Nakh. He said that the government has received a letter in this regard, and is expecting the return by this year’s end, according to a Times of India report.

“We might get it back for the anniversary of the day when Shivaji killed Afzal Khan, based on the Hindu calendar. Some other dates are also being considered and the modalities of transporting the Wagh Nakh back are also being worked on,” he was quoted as saying.

He further highlighted the importance of this endeavour, acknowledging the emotional attachment of the people of Maharashtra to this priceless historical treasure.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Wagh Nakh is a priceless historical treasure, and the emotions of the people of the state are deeply connected to it. The transfer must be carried out with the utmost personal responsibility and care,” emphasised Mungantiwar.

To achieve this mission, a dedicated team comprising Sudhir Mungantiwar, Dr Vikas Kharge (Principal Secretary, Culture) and Dr Tejas Garge (Director of the State's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums) will visit the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.