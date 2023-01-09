Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal 2023: Date, history, and significance

The three festivals of harvest, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are celebrated every year in January.

The nation is gearing up to celebrate Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal, all festivals that mark the winter harvest season . It is one of the most joyous times of the year and as people celebrate them with family and friends, let's take a look at what the the three festivals are about and how is it celebrated differently across the country, given India's diverse culture and heritage.

Lohri

The festival of Lohri falls on January 13. Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi is observed the day before Makar Sankranti and is closely related to the other festival of harvest.

History and significance

There are several socio-cultural and folk-legends connected with Lohri. As per legend, Bhatti, a Rajput tribe during the reign of Akbar, inhabited parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat (now in Pakistan).

Dulla Bhatti, the Raja of Pindi Bhattian, was put to death by the Mughal king for revolting. He was like Robin Hood who robbed the rich and gave to the poor. The people of the area loved and respected him and shared his stories of heroism.

Every year on Lohri, groups of children go from door to door, singing the Dulla Bhatti folk song.

The festival of Lohri is essentially dedicated to fire and the sun god. On Lohri, Gur rewri, peanuts and popcorn are the three main foods which are enjoyed.

Besides these, there is a tradition to eat gajjak, sarson da saag and makki di roti on the day of Lohri in Punjab. It is also traditional to eat 'til rice' which is sweet rice made with jaggery (gur) and sesame seeds.

Makar Sankranti

The Kite Festival of Makar Sankranti will be observed on January 14 and 15 this year. Makar Sankranti is celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season and in several regions of India, it is a public holiday.

History and Significance

According to the Mahabharata and the Puranas, sage Vishvamitra is credited with initiating the celebration. As per Mahabharata, the Pandavas celebrated Makar Sankranti during their exile.

On Makar Sankranti, people worship the goddess Sankranti, who vanquished the demon Sankarasur, according to Hindu legend. The day following, Makar Sankranti is referred to as Karidin or Kinkran when the goddess slew the demon Kinkarasur.

On Makar Sankranti, people bathe in holy water at the Jamuna and Ganga's confluence. People pray to the sun god for providing them with life and vitality. They also fly kites, take in the refreshing wind, and enjoy sweets and dishes made from gur (jaggery) and til (sesame seeds).

Pongal

Pongal is one of the most prominent harvest festivals in South India and is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. This year Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to 18. People celebrate Pongal as the new year.

History and Significance

It is said that Pongal originated as a Dravidian Harvest festival about 2000 years ago. According to another legend, Lord Shiva once asked his bull, Basava, to ask humans to have an oil massage, bathe every day and eat once a month but he mistakenly announced the lord has asked people to eat daily, and have an oil bath once a month. Enraged with this Shiva, banished Basava to live on earth forever where the bull helped people plough their fields.

The festival of Pongal is celebrated as a thanksgiving ceremony in which the farmers thank the spirits of nature, the sun and the farm animals for their assistance in providing a successful harvest.

The festival of Pongal is celebrated in different forms for four days, the first day is celebrated as Bhogi Pongal and Indra Dev is worshipped. The second day is celebrated as Surya Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal and the fourth day as Kannam Pongal.

People make rangolis as part of the celebration.