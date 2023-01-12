The nation is gearing up for the celebrations of the three harvest festivals which will be celebrated across the country.

The harvest festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal are just round the corner. While Lohri and Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 13 and 14 and Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18 this year. The preparations are in full swing and it is time to get the festive playlist sorted as well.

Here are some of the top Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal songs to get in the festive cheer.

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve from the film Veer Zara has become a mandatory song for Lohri celebrations to add a realistic touch.

Sanu De Lohri

The song Sanu De Lohri is a classic folklore that celebrates the joy of giving, and neighbours usually sing this song for young married couples asking for Lohri in the form of sweets and gifts. The popular number calls for everyone to perform giddha and bhangra around the Lohri fire.

Chappa Chappa

Chappa Chappa, from the film Maachis, is another foot-tapping Lohri song that is popularly played to set a calming mood around the Lohri bonfire.

Dheel De

Dheel De is a classic song that still holds its reputation high. It is one of the best Sankranti songs to play when racing with your kite and challenging your friends on the rooftops.

Manjha

This song from the movie Kai Po Che captures the spirit of kite flying. The title of the song is the name for the sharp kite strings that are used while flying and battling kites on the day of Makar Sankranti.

Podhuvaga En Manasu

Rajinikanth's Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam song is a Pongal special, from Murattu Kaalai Tamil movie. It is a popular number that is played during the Pongal celebrations in the South of India.

Margazhithan

Another Rajinikanth song, Margazhithan is from the Tamil movie Dalapathi which stars, Mammootty, Shobana, and Banupriya as well. The music by Ilayaraja is sure to make people groove during the celebrations of Pongal.