Lithuanian embassy releases comic book that recounts deep ties with India

The comic book, First Lithuanian Travelers in India, has been translated into Hindi and talks about the pioneering men and women from Lithuania who individually discovered India long long ago.

The embassy of Lithuania released a comic titled First Lithuanian Travelers in India on Wednesday, May 11, to mark the strong relations between the two countries. Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, said the comic depicts some of the historical characters who came to India years ago and it also reflects India-Lithuania relations.

The comic book, which has been translated to Hindi, has been released as a sign of friendship between the two nations.

The comic book depicts real historical personalities — men and women from Lithuania whose individual discovery of India was the first recorded connection between the two countries.

ALSO READ | How Lithuanians chase winter away

"It's a comic book about some historical characters, the people from Lithuania who travel to India who had been wooed by the attraction of Indian civilisation, people in India. So, they came and stayed there. They brought part of India with them. Later on, they actually stayed and lived their whole life," Diana Mickeviciene told ANI.

She also mentioned that the comic is based on the historical books, India & Lithuania: A Personal Bond and From Lithuania to Santiniketan Schlomith Flaum & Rabindranath Tagore.

The stories recounted in the book are said to remind the readers of how global and interconnected Lithuania and India have been over the centuries.

Speaking on Lithuania’s ties with India and the influence of Indian civilisation in the country, the Lithuanian envoy said there is a character in the book from over 400 years ago which highlights how old the connection between the countries is.

Diana Mickeviciene also highlighted how the two countries are connected as both were also colonised, and it was the people who maintained the relationship.

She also highlighted the link between Lithuanian and Sanskrit linguistic kinship.

Diana Mickeviciene also welcomed the opening of a new Indian mission in Lithuania and expressed her happiness over the two countries entering a new stage of ties.

"We are, of course, wishing our Indian colleagues for setting up themselves in the Lithuanian capital and we look forward to really working together and to strengthen our relationship." the envoy said while speaking to ANI.