Lithuanian embassy releases comic book that recounts deep ties with India

The comic book, First Lithuanian Travelers in India, has been translated into Hindi and talks about the pioneering men and women from Lithuania who individually discovered India long long ago.
The embassy of Lithuania released a comic titled First Lithuanian Travelers in India on Wednesday, May 11, to mark the strong relations between the two countries. Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, said the comic depicts some of the historical characters who came to India years ago and it also reflects India-Lithuania relations.
The comic book, which has been translated to Hindi, has been released as a sign of friendship between the two nations.
The comic book depicts real historical personalities — men and women from Lithuania whose individual discovery of India was the first recorded connection between the two countries.