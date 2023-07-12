hometravel Newsculture NewsLadakh Nomadic Festival 2023 to be celebrated on July 15 16 at Hanle

Ladakh Nomadic Festival 2023 to be celebrated on July 15-16 at Hanle

2 Min Read

By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 12, 2023 1:11:02 PM IST (Published)

The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival, which is being held in July is a great opportunity to learn about the unique culture and traditions of nomadic tribes of Ladakh.

The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival will be held at Hanle village in Changthang district from July 15 to 16, 2023. The festival will showcase the rich culture and traditions of the nomadic tribes of Ladakh.

The festival will feature traditional dances, songs and sports from the different nomadic tribes of Ladakh. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the nomadic way of life through interactive workshops and demonstrations.
In addition to the cultural performances, the festival will feature a food fair with traditional Ladakhi cuisine. There will also be a market where visitors can purchase handicrafts and souvenirs from the region.
The Ladakh Nomadic Festival is a great opportunity to learn about the unique culture and traditions of the nomadic tribes of Ladakh. It also gives visitors a chance to experience the beauty of Ladakh's landscape during summer.
Also read:
10 reasons why a trip to Ladakh must be on your bucket list
The festival is free to attend and open to all ages. For more information, please visit the the Ladakh Tourism Department website.
Here are some of the highlights of the festival:
  • Traditional dances and songs from the different nomadic tribes of Ladakh
  • Interactive workshops and demonstrations on the nomadic way of life
  • Food fair with traditional Ladakhi cuisine
  • Market selling handicrafts and souvenirs from the region
  • Beautiful scenery of the Ladakhi landscape
    • Here are some tips that will help you if you attend the festival
    • Book your accommodation in Hanle in advance, as the festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors.
    • Wear comfortable clothing that is appropriate for the weather conditions in Ladakh.
    • Carry sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat to protect from the sun.
    • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
    • Be respectful of the local culture and traditions.
      • Also read: Ladakh lists in Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2023 – check top 10 destinations to visit
      The Ladakh Nomadic Festival is a unique and enjoyable experience that you will cherish for a long time.
      (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      FestivalLadakh

      Recommended Articles

      View All

      One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs

      Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read

      Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action

      Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read

      Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums

      Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read

      Healthy India | Ending AIDS by 2030 — know the emerging threats that may leave this goal unattainable

      Jul 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read