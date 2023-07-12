CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsculture NewsLadakh Nomadic Festival 2023 to be celebrated on July 15 16 at Hanle

Ladakh Nomadic Festival 2023 to be celebrated on July 15-16 at Hanle

Ladakh Nomadic Festival 2023 to be celebrated on July 15-16 at Hanle
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jul 12, 2023 1:11:02 PM IST (Published)

The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival, which is being held in July is a great opportunity to learn about the unique culture and traditions of nomadic tribes of Ladakh.

The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival will be held at Hanle village in Changthang district from July 15 to 16, 2023. The festival will showcase the rich culture and traditions of the nomadic tribes of Ladakh.

The festival will feature traditional dances, songs and sports from the different nomadic tribes of Ladakh. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the nomadic way of life through interactive workshops and demonstrations.
In addition to the cultural performances, the festival will feature a food fair with traditional Ladakhi cuisine. There will also be a market where visitors can purchase handicrafts and souvenirs from the region.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X