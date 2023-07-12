The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival, which is being held in July is a great opportunity to learn about the unique culture and traditions of nomadic tribes of Ladakh.

The third edition of the Ladakh Nomadic Festival will be held at Hanle village in Changthang district from July 15 to 16, 2023. The festival will showcase the rich culture and traditions of the nomadic tribes of Ladakh.

The festival will feature traditional dances, songs and sports from the different nomadic tribes of Ladakh. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the nomadic way of life through interactive workshops and demonstrations.

In addition to the cultural performances, the festival will feature a food fair with traditional Ladakhi cuisine. There will also be a market where visitors can purchase handicrafts and souvenirs from the region.