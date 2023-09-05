Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Messages and wishes to share on Lord Krishna’s birthday

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals widely celebrated across India and Hindus in other countries. Janmashtami is the celebration of the birthday of Lord Krishna.

The festival is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of a dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtam i, devotees keep fast and visit Lord Krishna temples. ‘Dahi Handi’ events are organised at various places along with several other programmes and colourful processions.

On the day of Janmashtami , here are some of the best-picked messages and wishes of love, faith and happiness for you to share with your family and friends.

Janmashtami's Wishes and Messages

May all the blessings of Lord Krishna enhance every moment of your life this Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Sending your way, warm heartfelt good wishes. May you and your family enjoy this joyous occasion. Happy Janmashtami!

May the Natkhat Nand Lal always shower you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity.

May the Lord’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries and give you all the love, peace, and happiness on this Krishna Janmashtami.

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Lala shower his blessings on you and your loved ones. Happy Janmashtami!

Have a happy Janmashtami and pray to Krishna to take away all your problems. Radhe Radhe!

May Krishna’s blessings bring you good fortune and good health! Happy Janmashtami! Jai Shri Krishna!

May we all remember what Lord Krishna taught in the Gita and always follow the path of dharma and keep on doing good karma. Happy Janmashtami.

May the celebrations of Janmashtami be full of joy and festivities for you and your friends. Happy Janmashtami to you.

May Kanhaiya continue to bestow health and prosperity on you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!

As long as we have Kanha in our hearts, we have nothing to fear. Happy Janmashtami to everyone!

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family always while showering the blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

I pray to Lord Krishna to always shower you with his blissful blessings and empower you with the strength to follow the right path in life. Happy Janmashtami!