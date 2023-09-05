Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Messages and wishes to share on Lord Krishna’s birthday

3 Min Read
Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals widely celebrated across India and Hindus in other countries. Janmashtami is the celebration of the birthday of Lord Krishna.
The festival is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi of a dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7.
On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, devotees keep fast and visit Lord Krishna temples. ‘Dahi Handi’ events are organised at various places along with several other programmes and colourful processions.
On the day of Janmashtami, here are some of the best-picked messages and wishes of love, faith and happiness for you to share with your family and friends.
Janmashtami's Wishes and Messages
