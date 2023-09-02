CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsculture NewsKrishna Janmashtami 2023: Dates, timings, shubh muhurat, and all about the two day festival

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dates, timings, shubh muhurat, and all about the two-day festival

A festival which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami 2023 will be celebrated on September 6 and September 7 this year.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 2, 2023 5:19:47 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dates, timings, shubh muhurat, and all about the two-day festival
The time to finally here to celebrate the birth of everyone's favourite Lord Krishna and the country is already in a celebration mood, making preparations ahead of the big day. Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in India and is celebrated with great devotion across the country.

On this day, devotees celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with enthusiasm. Believed to be Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation, Lord Krishna is said to have been born on this day.
To mark the festival, temples, residences, and even public spaces are decorated in honour of Lord Krishna as people take part in Janmashtami celebrations. Some also dress up as Lord Krishna to depict his epic tale.
As devotees gear up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2023, read on to know the dates, timings, and shubh muhurat for this year.
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dates
Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is usually observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. As per mythology, Lord Krishna was born on this date in the Rohini Nakshatra. This year, Ashtami Tithi will start on September 6 and end on September 7. Rohini Nakshatra will prevail till 10:25 AM on September 7.
Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat
The Laddu Gopal Puja is performed on Ashtami Tithi, while the Janmashtami celebration is marked around midnight. Ashtami Tithi begins at 3:37 PM on September 6.
Ashtami Tithi ends: at 4:14 PM on September 7.
Rohini Nakshatra begins at 9:20 p.m. on September 6.
Rohini Nakshatra ends at 10:25 a.m. on September 7.
Note: As both the dates of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are coinciding, Janmashtami will be widely celebrated on September 6.
The auspicious time to worship on Janmashtami begins at 11:57 PM on September 6, while the birth of Lord Krishna will be celebrated till 12:42 midnight.
Krishna Janmashtami celebrations
Devotees celebrate the day in their own unique manner. People set up a cradle to worship Baal Gopal by offering butter (makhan) and sugar as prasad. Many observe fast and perform aarti, kirtan, and bhajan to celebrate the festival.
Temples are decorated with flowers and 56 different varieties of bhog prasad are also prepared for Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi event is also observed during Janmashtami where groups of boys and girls make human pyramids to break 'makhan-filled' handi tied at a height.
This year Dahi Handi festival is said to be observed on September 7.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

explainersJanmashtamiKrishna JanmashtamiLord Krishna

Recommended Articles

View All
Length and breadth of India's metro rail connectivity: Check 11 cities with the longest network

Length and breadth of India's metro rail connectivity: Check 11 cities with the longest network

Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

All about Havelock Island: A secluded paradise in the Andaman sea

All about Havelock Island: A secluded paradise in the Andaman sea

Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

6 reasons why you should visit Rajaji National Park

6 reasons why you should visit Rajaji National Park

Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Discover Unakoti: A hidden gem in Tripura and indulge in trekking and more

Discover Unakoti: A hidden gem in Tripura and indulge in trekking and more

Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X