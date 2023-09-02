Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dates, timings, shubh muhurat, and all about the two-day festival

The time to finally here to celebrate the birth of everyone's favourite Lord Krishna and the country is already in a celebration mood, making preparations ahead of the big day. Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in India and is celebrated with great devotion across the country.

On this day, devotees celebrate Lord Krishna’s birth with enthusiasm. Believed to be Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation, Lord Krishna is said to have been born on this day.

To mark the festival, temples, residences, and even public spaces are decorated in honour of Lord Krishna as people take part in Janmashtami celebrations. Some also dress up as Lord Krishna to depict his epic tale.

As devotees gear up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2023, read on to know the dates, timings, and shubh muhurat for this year.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Dates

Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is usually observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. As per mythology, Lord Krishna was born on this date in the Rohini Nakshatra. This year, Ashtami Tithi will start on September 6 and end on September 7. Rohini Nakshatra will prevail till 10:25 AM on September 7.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Laddu Gopal Puja is performed on Ashtami Tithi, while the Janmashtami celebration is marked around midnight. Ashtami Tithi begins at 3:37 PM on September 6.

Ashtami Tithi ends: at 4:14 PM on September 7.

Rohini Nakshatra begins at 9:20 p.m. on September 6.

Rohini Nakshatra ends at 10:25 a.m. on September 7.

Note: As both the dates of Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are coinciding, Janmashtami will be widely celebrated on September 6.

The auspicious time to worship on Janmashtami begins at 11:57 PM on September 6, while the birth of Lord Krishna will be celebrated till 12:42 midnight.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Devotees celebrate the day in their own unique manner. People set up a cradle to worship Baal Gopal by offering butter (makhan) and sugar as prasad. Many observe fast and perform aarti, kirtan, and bhajan to celebrate the festival.

Temples are decorated with flowers and 56 different varieties of bhog prasad are also prepared for Lord Krishna. The Dahi Handi event is also observed during Janmashtami where groups of boys and girls make human pyramids to break 'makhan-filled' handi tied at a height.

This year Dahi Handi festival is said to be observed on September 7.