Visva Bharati University to receive UNESCO Living Heritage designation

Visva Bharati University in Kolkata, India, is set to make history as the world's first ‘living heritage university,’ according to UNESCO. The designation recognises the university's role in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of India.

The History of Visva Bharati University

Visva Bharati University was founded in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel Prize-winning poet, philosopher, and cultural leader. The university is renowned for its commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of India and has been at the forefront of India's cultural and intellectual life for over a century.

The Significance of the UNESCO Designation

The UNESCO designation recognises the important role that Visva Bharati University plays in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of India. It is a testament to the university's commitment to cultural preservation and education and highlights its role in promoting the values of peace and cultural diversity.

The Benefits of the UNESCO Designation

The UNESCO designation will bring international recognition and exposure to Visva Bharati University and the cultural heritage it represents. It will also help to attract more students, scholars, and researchers to the university, providing opportunities for cultural exchange and collaboration. Additionally, the designation will provide funding and support for the university's efforts to preserve and promote its cultural heritage.

Visva Bharati University is a treasure trove of India's cultural heritage, and its UNESCO designation as a living heritage university is a well-deserved recognition of its efforts to preserve and promote this heritage. The university's commitment to cultural preservation and education will ensure that future generations can enjoy and learn from India's rich cultural heritage. If you are interested in learning about India's cultural heritage, be sure to visit Visva Bharati University in Kolkata, and experience the beauty and richness of India's cultural heritage first-hand.

