56 feet tall Pichwai art painting 'Kamal Kunj' on display at NMACC

'Kamal Kunj,' an impressive Pichwai painting measuring 56 feet in height, is on public display at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. 'Kamal Kunj' is one of the largest commissioned Pichwai paintings. The artwork has been commissioned by Reliance Foundation as a significant step in their ongoing initiative to revive the 400-year-old Pichwai art tradition, which originates from Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Historically, Pichwai paintings have been magnificent, intricately crafted textile artworks that depict stories from the life of Krishna, capturing various emotions, poses, and attire. These artworks were traditionally positioned behind the idol of Shrinathji, an incarnation of Krishna, revered by the Vaishnavite sub-sect of the Pushtimargis at their shrine.

In recent times, Pichwai paintings have evolved into wall art, appreciated for their vibrant aesthetics. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, an innovative multidisciplinary artistic space, is home to this remarkable piece. Nestled within the Jio World Centre at the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, the Cultural Centre boasts three performance spaces: the grand 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube.

An art close to our hearts will now be appreciated by a global audience!This 56Ft Kamal Kunj Pichwai is world's largest Pichwai. It was commissioned by @ril_foundation & is on display at #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCenter. A commendable way to bring to focus this Rajasthani art! pic.twitter.com/xab8REu3fQ — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) August 18, 2023

Also read:

Furthermore, the Cultural Centre includes the Art House, a four-story visual arts area built to international museum standards, envisioned to house a diverse collection of exhibits and installations showcasing India's and the world's finest artistic talents. The corridors of the centre are adorned with captivating public art from esteemed Indian and global artists, among which the 'Kamal Kunj' stands out prominently.